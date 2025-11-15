How to watch today's Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino Liga F game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The first Clasico of the campaign has finally arrived, with Pau Quesada's Real Madrid making the trip to the Olímpic Lluís Companys to take on Barcelona in a high-stakes Liga F showdown this Saturday on matchday 11.

Barcelona Women head into this Clásico like a bruised champion eager to reclaim their dominance.

That stunning 1-0 slip-up against Real Sociedad a fortnight ago marked their first league setback of the campaign, an unfamiliar feeling for a team used to steamrolling the division.

Even so, their record in this rivalry remains jaw-dropping: 27 victories in 28 clashes against Real Madrid. The lone blemish, that March defeat, still lingers in the memory and adds an extra spark for Alexia Putellas and company to lay down a marker.

Real Madrid, for their part, are lurking just behind in the table—four points adrift—and riding the wave of a thirteen-match unbeaten streak. After stumbling out of the gates earlier in the season, they’ve steadied the ship and rediscovered their rhythm, playing with the swagger of a side that finally knows exactly who it is again.

Saturday's showdown feels like the perfect platform for Barca to remind the rest of Spain exactly who sets the pace in the women's game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United States DAZN USA United Kingdom (UK), Republic of Ireland DAZN UK Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN2 Spain Canada DAZN Germany, Japan, Italy, New Zealand DAZN

The match will be available to watch live on DAZN worldwide. Match highlights will also be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT / 3:00 pm GMT / 4:00 pm CET Venue: Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium Location: Barcelona, Spain

The Liga F match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT / 3:00 pm GMT / 4:00 pm CET on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona, meanwhile, rolled out a strong XI in midweek Champions League duty, strolling to a comfortable 3-0 win over OH Leuven on November 12. Pere Romeu rotated the squad smartly before El Clasico, with Cata Coll between the sticks and a back four of Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, and Esmee Brugts slotting in at left-back.

Laia Aleixandri anchored midfield in a deeper role, flanked by Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, a trio that dictated the tempo with ease. Up front, Vicky López, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Claudia Pina provided the attacking thrust.

For Saturday's blockbuster, Romeu is expected to bring back several of his heavy hitters. Fridolina Rolfo is primed to return at left-back, freeing Brugts to push higher into a wide attacking role. With Patri Guijarro still sidelined, Aleixandri should again step in as the midfield shield.

In the front line, Pajor is in line to reclaim her spot leading the line after appearing off the bench midweek. Graham Hansen will lock down the right wing, while Salma Paralluelo's blistering pace makes her the frontrunner for the left. Still, Brugts' sharp European performance means she's very much in the mix.

Barcelona possible XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Brugts; Aleixandri, Bonmati, Putellas; Hansen, Pajor, Pina.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Gemma Defenders: Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Brugts, Aleixandri, Marta, Aicha Midfielders: Sydney, Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Kika, Vicky Forwards: Pina, Graham, Pajor, Paralluelo

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid will feel the loss of Sandie Toletti, no doubt, but the trio of Angeldahl, Dabritz, and Weir still gives them enough bite and brainpower to scrap for midfield supremacy and at least try to blunt Barcelona's usual stranglehold in that area. Up top, all eyes naturally drift toward Linda Caicedo, the team's box-office talent, while Feller and Athenea del Castillo offer plenty of spark out wide.

At the back, Madrid have been impressively stubborn, conceding just seven goals all season, a testament to a more settled defensive unit and Misa Rodriguez's standout form as she makes the most of Frohms' absence.

Real Madrid possible XI: Rodriguez; Navarro, Lakrar, Mendez, Yasmin; Dabritz, Angeldahl, Weir; Caicedo, Feller (Athenea del Castillo), Redondo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Misa Rodriguez, Frohms Defenders: Antonia S, Rocio, Yasmim, M. Mendez, Shei, Lakrar, Andersson, Holmgaard Midfielders: Teresa, Toletti, Dabritz, Weir, Angeldahl, Bennison Forwards: Pau C, Athenea, Brunn, Redondo, Caicedo, Eva Navarro, Feller, Keukelaar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/25 Barcelona W 1-3 Real Madrid W La Liga 12/03/25 Barcelona W 3-1 Real Madrid W La Liga 06/03/25 Real Madrid W 0-5 Barcelona W La Liga 26/01/25 Barcelona W 5-0 Real Madrid W La Liga 17/11/24 Real Madrid W 0-4 Barcelona W La Liga

Useful links