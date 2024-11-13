How to watch today's Australia vs Saudi Arabia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Australia and Saudi Arabia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will take on Saudi Arabia in the World Cup qualifiers at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

Australia and Saudi Arabia are second and third in the group standings with five points each. Leaders Japan have a five-point lead and will hope this game ends in a draw.

The Socceroos will be confident of a strong performance in this game, especially considering Saudi Arabia's form which has seen them only pick up one win from their last five games.

How to watch Australia vs Saudi Arabia online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom NA United States NA Australia Paramount+ Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL India FanCode Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports CONNECT

In Australia, the World Cup Qualification match between Saudi Arabia and Australia will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

The game will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US).

Australia vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time

Date: November 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.10am GMT / 4.10am ET Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The match will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 9.10 am GMT / 4.10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Luke Brattan, who had to leave the field at halftime in Japan, may be replaced by Nashville SC’s Patrick Yazbek in the midfield.

There are no other fresh injury concerns within the Socceroos camp as they take on Saudi Arabia.

Australia possible XI: Gauci; Geria, Souttar, Burgess; Miller, Yazbek, Irvine, Bos; McGree, Hrustic, Duke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ryan, Izzo, Gauci Defenders: Behich, Souttar, Rowles, Bos, Miller, Burgess, Deng, Stensness, Geria Midfielders: Irvine, Hrustic, McGree, Baccus, O'Neill, Yazbek Forwards: Duke, Goodwin, Arzani, Silvera, Irankunda, Stamatelopoulos, Velupillay

Saudi Arabia team news

Saudi Arabia captain Al-Dawsari, who missed a penalty against Bahrain last month, will be sidelined in November due to a foot injury.

The Green Falcons are without 27-year-old Abdulelah Al Amri, and Abdulelah Al Malki is also unavailable this month due to a muscle injury.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al Kassar; Hamed, Tambakti, Lajami, Kadesh; Alkhaibari, N Al Dawsari, Al Asmari; Yahya, Radif, Maran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Kassar, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Sanbi, Al-Rubaie Defenders: Abdulhamid, Al-Shanqeeti, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani Midfielders: Al-Ghannam, Kanno, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr, Al-Khaibari, Al-Nasser Forwards: Al-Dawsari, Al-Sahafi, Al-Hamdan, Fallatah, Al-Ghamdi, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/03/22 Saudi Arabia 1 - 0 Australia World Cup qualifiers 11/11/21 Australia 0 - 0 Saudi Arabia World Cup qualifiers 08/06/17 Australia 3 - 2 Saudi Arabia World Cup qualifiers 06/10/16 Saudi Arabia 2 - 2 Australia World Cup qualifiers 09/09/14 Saudi Arabia 2 - 3 Australia Friendly

