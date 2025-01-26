+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Villa Park
team-logo
watch anywhere with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueAston Villa vs West HamAston VillaWest Ham

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on West Ham in the Premier League at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa are unbeaten in their last four league games but lost to Monaco in their mid-week European outing. They will be confident of bouncing right back in order to climb up from eighth place.

West Ham have lost four out of their last five fixtures across all competitions and will be even more desperate to claim points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesFubo, Peacock, Telemundo
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
Republic of IrelandSky Sports
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
FranceFree, myCANAL, Canal+ FranceCanal+, FootCanal+ Live 5
Netherlands, Poland, NorwayViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and West Ham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Peacock and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Aston Villa vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET / 4.30 pm GMT.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs West Ham Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestWHU
23
E. Martinez
4
E. Konsa
2
M. Cash
5
T. Mings
12
L. Digne
44
B. Kamara
41
J. Ramsey
8
Y. Tielemans
27
M. Rogers
17
D. Malen
9
J. Duran
1
L. Fabianski
5
V. Coufal
33
Emerson
26
M. Kilman
3
A. Cresswell
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
19
E. Alvarez
4
C. Soler
10
L. Paqueta
28
T. Soucek
14
M. Kudus

3-4-2-1

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Graham Potter

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa remain without Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, while Ross Barkley is sidelined with a calf injury.

Pau Torres is nursing a foot issue, and John McGinn, last seen in action on January 4, is still unavailable.

West Ham team news

West Ham are facing a significant injury crisis due to the new manager, Graham Potter. Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen, and Niclas Fullkrug are all out of contention.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace to compound matters.

Jean-Clair Todibo and winger Crysencio Summerville add to the Hammers' growing list of absentees ahead of their trip to Villa Park.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

WHU

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

10

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement