Premier League
Villa Park
How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be out to protect their strong unbeaten streak as they host Bournemouth at Villa Park in Premier League action on Saturday.

Under Unai Emery, the Villans have been making waves both in Europe and domestically. After cruising to a 2-0 victory over Bologna in midweek Champions League action, the Lions shift their focus back to the Premier League. A win on home turf will keep Villa close on Liverpool's heels, and with their impressive lineup, they're well-equipped to accomplish that.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth arrives fresh off a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over Arsenal and are eager to build on that momentum to claim another three points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNA
United StatesPeacock Premium
AustraliaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Universo, USA Network
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandNA
SpainDAZN
FrancemyCANAL, Canal+ Live 7
Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, PolandViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will have no live telecast in the UK due to the traditional Saturday 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be available to stream online live on Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free-trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date:Saturday, October 26, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST
Venue:Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Head coach Unai Emery faces a minor selection headache ahead of Aston Villa's clash with Bournemouth, as he'll be missing only one key squad member. Jaden Philogene will sit this one out after receiving a red card against Fulham last weekend. Apart from him, Emery has a fully fit lineup available.

Youri Tielemans and John McGinn are expected to anchor the midfield in a 4-2-3-1 setup, with McGinn's return set to reshape Villa's tactical approach. Morgan Rogers will likely operate as the central playmaker in the no. 10 position, while Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey provide width. Up front, Ollie Watkins is set to spearhead the attack against Bournemouth.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Tielemans, McGinn; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
Midfielders:Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth delivered disappointing news on Thursday, confirming that Alex Scott has undergone knee surgery, sidelining him for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately for Andoni Iraola, last weekend's impactful substitute, Ryan Christie, is fit and ready to slot into midfield, with Tyler Adams also available after overcoming a back injury. Justin Kluivert, who assisted Christie's goal and later found the net himself, is likely to replace Dango Ouattara. Meanwhile, Adam Smith could come in for Julian Araujo at right-back.

Evanilson is set to lead the attacking line against Aston Villa, joined by Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier in Bournemouth's offensive setup.

Bournemouth possible XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Evanilson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dennis, Travers, Kepa
Defenders:Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Araujo, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons
Midfielders:Cook, Brooks, Scott, Christie, Ouattara, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing
Forwards:Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Head-to-Head Record

DateGameCompetition
21/04/24Aston Villa 3-1 BournemouthPremier League
03/12/23Bournemouth 2-2 Aston VillaPremier League
18/03/23Aston Villa 3-0 BournemouthPremier League
06/08/22Bournemouth 2-0 Aston VillaPremier League
01/02/20Bournemouth 2-1 Aston VillaPremier League

