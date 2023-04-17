WATCH: Arjen Robben's still got it! Former Bayern Munich, Chelsea & Real Madrid winner sets INCREDIBLE time at Rotterdam marathon

Arjen Robben set an incredible time as he participated in the Rotterdam Marathon held in Coolsingel.

Robben sets incredible time in Rotterdam Marathon

Completed marathon in less than three hours

Retired from professional football last year

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich star took part in the Rotterdam Marathon and managed to complete his run in less than three hours.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 39-year-old former Dutch international took part in a similar marathon in Rotterdam last week. He retired from professional football last season after 21 years.