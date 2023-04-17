WATCH: Arjen Robben's still got it! Former Bayern Munich, Chelsea & Real Madrid winner sets INCREDIBLE time at Rotterdam marathon

- Robben sets incredible time in Rotterdam Marathon
- Completed marathon in less than three hours
- Retired from professional football last year
WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich star took part in the Rotterdam Marathon and managed to complete his run in less than three hours.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 39-year-old former Dutch international took part in a similar marathon in Rotterdam last week. He retired from professional football last season after 21 years.
