Vinicius Junior stays! Real Madrid star to sign five-year extension with €1bn release clause and Ballon d'Or bonus

Vinicius Junior is reportedly set to sign a five-year contract extension with a €1 billion release clause at Real Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian forward has become one of the best players in the world but his contract is set to expire in 2024. He has reportedly been in talks over a new deal since January but Spanish outlet Cadena SER claims he will put pen to paper on new terms this week or the start of next.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states the new contract would include a €1bn release clause and he will get a bonus if the 22-year-old wins the Ballon d'Or while at the Spanish giants. Moreover, Vinicius, who came eighth in the Ballon d'Or list in 2022, would become the top earner at Los Blancos.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report states Madrid want to take care of the former Flamengo ace, who joined the Spanish side in 2018, especially in light of PSG star Kylian Mbappe being linked with a move to the Spanish capital. It adds they are prioritising Vinicius so the winger does not feel he is playing second fiddle to the French international, should he sign for the club.

WHAT NEXT? Vinicius, who looks set to join team-mate Luka Modric in signing a new deal at Madrid, will be back in pre-season training in July.