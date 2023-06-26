One more year! Luka Modric agrees contract extension with Real Madrid until 2024

Real Madrid have confirmed that Croatia international Luka Modric has agreed to extend his contract until summer 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? Modric has decided to continue his career with Real Madrid and has now put pen to paper on a contract extension with Los Blancos that runs until June 2024. The Croatia international has now joined fellow veteran Toni Kroos in committing to Real Madrid for another 12 months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid signed Modric in 2012 from Tottenham, and the playmaker has gone on to win over 20 titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, including five Champions League crowns. Modric had been targeted by Saudi side Al-Hilal but has opted to continue in the Spanish capital instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: Modric has reacted to the announcement with a brief post on social media. "Home Sweet Home," he wrote on Twitter.

WHAT NEXT? There will be fierce competition for places in Madrid's midfield next season. Modric and Kroos have both confirmed they will stay at the club and have been joined by Jude Bellingham. Manager Carlo Ancelotti also has Aurélien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde to call upon.