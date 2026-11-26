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Viktor Gyokeres has issued a firm rallying cry to his Arsenal teammates, insisting the club will not waste a single second of focus on Manchester City’s ongoing legal battles. The Swedish international is determined to secure consecutive Premier League titles and believes the Gunners are now fully accustomed to the pressure of being frontrunners.

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Arsenal host struggling City amid legal uncertainty

Emirates Stadium hosts a pivotal Premier League showdown on Sunday as Arsenal face Manchester City for the first time since September's financial regulations verdict. City were found guilty of serious breaches but have lodged an appeal, leaving potential sanctions unresolved and the title race in limbo.

Since that ruling, Enzo Maresca's side have suffered a sharp slump. They have claimed just one victory across their last seven matches in all competitions, collecting a single point from a possible 12 in the league.

Gyokeres dismisses off-pitch noise and respects City's quality

Asked whether potential sanctions against City could alter the title race, Gyokeres brushed off the off-field drama: "No. It is what it is. We are focused on the game on Sunday. We can't control that. It has nothing to do with us. So, we don't put any energy into that."

Despite City's poor run of form, the Sweden international warned against underestimating Sunday's visitors.

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"They still have a very good squad and very good players," Gyokeres continued. "Sometimes, you may have a period where you don't get the results all the time - which is normal for any club. It is going to be a difficult game on Sunday. But it is always fun with big games. It is going to be good."

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Arteta's champions chase historic consecutive crowns

Mikel Arteta's side sit six points clear of last season's runners-up as clear favourites to retain the Premier League crown for the first time in Arsenal's history. Fresh from scoring in Tuesday's 1-1 Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund, Gyokeres is pushing to start and emphasised their title hunger.

"We always want to win titles and we know how tough it is in the Premier League with the games and the teams," he said. "But we have an amazing squad, amazing players, so that's the aim. We push each other every day to achieve that and we are definitely going to go for it.

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"We always go into games wanting to win, and overall we have done well this season. Last season, we were on top of the league for most of the time. We are used to that position now and the main goal is to keep it that way and to win on Sunday."

High-stakes Emirates showdown shapes the title race

Sunday's clash gives Arsenal a prime chance to tighten their grip on top spot and pile further pressure on their faltering rivals. Victory would widen their lead while City await their appeal verdict.

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Halting a dismal run of one point from 12 in the league is vital for Maresca's side, though toppling a confident Arsenal team at the Emirates remains a daunting test.