Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was subjected to racist abuse from an Atlético Madrid fan during the clash between the two sides on Saturday in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

Barça managed to secure a 2-1 victory over the Rojiblancos in the dying moments of the match.

Yamal had the opportunity to represent Morocco due to his Arab heritage, but he chose to play for Spain at international level.

Yamal appeared in a video from the Atlético Madrid stands being subjected to racist abuse whilst taking a corner, with one fan telling him: “You’re so ugly… Go back to Morocco, you b*stard… Go back there.”

Despite the Catalan side’s away victory and their move closer to the La Liga title, Yamal appeared angry after the match.

Cameras captured Yamal as he left the pitch, passing his German manager, Hansi Flick, who tried to speak to him, but the Spanish star gestured angrily at him, refusing to speak to his manager.

Yamal continued on his way to the dressing room, whilst chatting with a member of the Barcelona coaching staff.



Read also: Video: Yamal expresses his anger and ignores Flick