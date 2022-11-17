USMNT wonderkid Paxten Aaronson transfers to Eintracht Frankfurt

Paxten Aaronson, 19, has finalized a transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt, it was announced on Thursday.

$4 million fee agreed

Set to move to Germany in January

Has held European interest for "a long time"

WHAT HAPPENED? American wonderkid Paxten Aaronson will officially become an Eintracht Frankfurt player in January after the German club agreed a reported fee of $4 million with the Philadelphia Union.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson is the latest American prospect to make the move to Europe, following in his older brother Brenden's footsteps. The 19-year-old playmaker will be hoping to make a similar impression as the current Leeds star.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Paxten has accomplished so much in a short amount of time. He has worked incredibly hard, and he has taken advantage of every opportunity with the first team, Union II and the U-20 National Team,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner.

“There has been interest in him for a long time, and we feel this is the right move for the club and the player, putting him in a good situation to continue developing in one the best leagues in the world. It is another great example of our development philosophy, and we are very proud of Paxten and wish him all the best at Frankfurt."

IN A PHOTO:

THE VERDICT:

OFFICIAL: Eintracht Frankfurt announce the signing of 19-year-old Paxten Aaronson from the Philadelphia Union. pic.twitter.com/CEJPawiTEi — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) November 17, 2022

Paxten Aaronson has completed his transfer from the Philadelphia Union to Eintracht Frankfurt. The deal is worth $4m + add-ons + a big sell-on%. No loan back.



Aaronson, 19, is a highly-rated US youth int'l. A lot of teams wanted to sign him. Frankfurt should be a good fit. pic.twitter.com/zGF0NL9TcC — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 17, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR PAXTEN AARONSON: The highly rated young playmaker will hope be the next in an ever-growing list of American success stories in Europe.