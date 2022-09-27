USMNT coach Berhalter: England will be 'scary' opponent at World Cup

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter admitted that England will be a "scary" opponent at the World Cup.

Berhalter said England better than in 2010

Praised Gareth Southgate

USMNT to face Three Lions in Group B

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter complimented Southgate for helping his players better handle pressure. The USMNT coach feels that the Three Lions' "freedom" on the pitch now helps their talent stand out.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We all agree they have a squad that can win the World Cup," Berhalter told reporters. “It’s scary thinking about how we’re going to beat them. We’ll look at some of the games, look at some of their vulnerabilities and try to exploit that."

He added on Southgate: "Now I think we all agree they have a squad that can win the World Cup. And Gareth, in my opinion, has done a great job of helping the players cope with that pressure. And actually using the jersey as a cape rather than a straitjacket and really giving them the freedom to play on the field, giving them the idea that they can represent their country in a positive way and make the country proud."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The USMNT is in Group B with England, Wales and Iran, with the team's tournament opener scheduled for November 21. The two sides last met in the World Cup back in 2010, playing out a 1-1 draw which featured an infamous howler from Three Lions goalkeeper Rob Green.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The Stars and Stripes wrap up their final international break before the World Cup on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia.