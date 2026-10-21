'Unacceptable!' - Furious Michael Carrick takes responsibility for Manchester United's woeful performance and sends message to travelling fans

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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has delivered a scathing assessment of his team following a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como. The former midfielder offered a sincere apology to the travelling supporters after witnessing what he described as an unacceptable performance in Italy.

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Carrick takes the blame for Como collapse

Carrick cut a frustrated figure following a night of Champions League misery, insisting he is the one who must answer for a result that has left the club reeling. United were dismantled by Cesc Fabregas’ side, falling behind inside two minutes as Nico Paz began a dominant individual display. The manager refused to hide behind excuses, telling reporters that the buck stops with him regarding the tactical failure and lack of fight shown by his players on the pitch.

Speaking to TNT Sports immediately after the final whistle, the Red Devils boss stated: "It was more than disappointing. I think everybody has got to take responsibility for that. I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance - that's where it stops. It stops with me and I'm absolutely fine with that. I accept that totally. But as a supporter of this football club for so long, to see a performance like that is unacceptable, I have to say."

Apologies to the travelling Red Army

Carrick, who was seen holding his hands up in a gesture of apology toward the away end, expressed deep empathy for those who spent money to witness the one-sided affair. Despite a late consolation goal from substitute Joshua Zirkzee, the mood remained toxic as United became the first English side to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive European fixtures.

Carrick elaborated on his feelings toward the fans, saying: "I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be. For them to travel, I had to apologise for the performance. To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them. There are no excuses at all. It is not acceptable. There was a lot going through my mind watching that. I always go over to the fans regardless. I was one of them. to spend your money and come and hope for something ... I feel for the fans for sure."

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The manager also noted that he was personally angry with the display he witnessed from the touchline, stating: I'm angry, to be honest. My whole life is wrapped around this. I didn't like what I've seen tonight. I've not given my own position any thought."

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Questions over Old Trafford future

Inevitably, the scale of the defeat has led to questions regarding Carrick’s job security and whether he still retains the confidence of the Manchester United hierarchy. Under the new Ineos-led sporting structure, results like these are increasingly difficult to justify, especially given the significant investment in the squad during the summer window.

When asked directly about his status with the board, Carrick was dismissive of personal narratives, remarking: "It's not about me. It's about digesting the game and how it went. That is the most important thing right now. My whole life is wrapped around this. I didn't like what I've seen tonight. I've not given my own position any thought."

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The manager concluded by reiterating his stance on the collective failure: "I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance. That's where it stops. It stops with me."