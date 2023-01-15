Tottenham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Arsenal on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Tottenham play host to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last eight league home games against Arsenal (W6 D2) and would like to extend that record. Meanwhile, their talisman Harry Kane is the highest-scoring player in north London derby history with 14 goals and has netted in all but one of his eight Premier League home games against Arsenal (9 goals in total).

Arsenal head into this fixture on the back of a stalemate against Newcastle United in their last league outing. They have a five-point lead at the top and would be eager to extend it further as Manchester City are hot on their heels. The Gunners have won all six of their Premier League London derby matches this season, keeping a clean sheet in all three away games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.

Tottenham vs Arsenal date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Arsenal Date: January 1, 2022 Kick-off: 11:30am ET / 4:30pm GMT / 10:00pm IST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Peacock.

In the UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Ultra HD are showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through the SKY GO Extra app.

Fans in India can catch the action live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming on Hotstar.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Tottenham team news and squad

Richarlison is still some way away from action with his hamstring problem. Rodrigo Bentancur is uncertain with a groin injury while Lucas Moura is a long-term absentee.

However, Dejan Kulusevski is back in training after a muscular problem and should feature in the starting XI.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Austin, Forster Defenders Doherty, Sanchez, Royal, Dier, Tanganga, Davies, Lenglet, Spence, Romero Midfielders Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Skipp, Perisic, Bissouma, Sarr, White Forwards Kane, Gil, Son

Arsenal team news and squad

Arsenal will continue to miss Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson with injuries. However, Emile Smith Rowe returned to action from a groin injury against Oxford United in the FA Cup.

Bukayo Saka had to limp off in the previous match but he should be fine to start against Tottenham.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah