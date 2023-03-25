Thomas Tuchel reveals he's aiming to RAID former club Chelsea for one of their coaches after taking Bayern Munich job

New Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted he's planning to raid Chelsea for one of his former coaches.

Tuchel brings trusted coaching allies to Bayern

Barry worked under him at Chelsea

First game is against Borussia Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel, as expected, has brought trusted lieutenants Zsolt Low and Arno Michels along with him to Bayern after being appointed as Julian Nagelsmann's successor, while he's also admitted he's targeting Chelsea coach Anthony Barry.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at a press conference officially unveiling him as Bayern boss, Tuchel said: "My coaching staff wasn't prepared either, so a big thank you to their families for their flexibility. Arno Michels and Zsolt Low, who have been working with me for over ten years, will be there. We're hoping to add Anthony Barry, who is currently at Chelsea."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel and Barry worked together during the German manager's 19-month spell at Stamford Bridge. Barry was hired by Frank Lampard at Chelsea, having previously been assistant manager at Wigan. He also has a coaching role in the Portugal national team setup and is highly rated around Europe.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Tuchel will have to get off to a fast start at Bayern. His first match in charge is a potential Bundesliga title-decider against top of the table Borussia Dortmund on April 1.