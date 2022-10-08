The assist king! De Bruyne overtakes David Silva to become Man City's most creative Premier League player ever

- De Bruyne assisted Foden
- Takes his tally up to 94 for Man City
- Is fifth in Premier League all-time assist chart
WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian star teed it up for the England international to fire in his side's second goal against the Saints on Saturday, extending City's lead in the Premier League clash to 2-0.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne now has 94 assists in the Premier League for City, putting him ahead of David Silva in the club's assist chart, who ended his City career with 93 assists.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The 31-year-old also got an assist for Chelsea in the English top-flight, so he has 95 overall in the division. That makes him the fifth top assist maker in Premier League history, 67 behind the record holder Ryan Giggs, who has 162.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? After Saturday's game against Southampton, City return to Champions League action with a game against Copenhagen.