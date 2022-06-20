Suarez not buying comparisons with Nunez as he tells £64m Liverpool newcomer to 'write his own story'

The iconic Uruguayan striker from the Reds’ recent past is looking for a fellow countryman to become a superstar in his own right at Anfield

Luis Suarez is eager to avoid being drawn into any debate regarding comparisons between him and new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez, with the veteran striker telling his fellow Uruguayan to “write his own story” at Anfield.

The Reds are seeking inspiration from a familiar source after investing an initial £64 million ($78m) in the South American forward, who scored 34 goals for Benfica across all competitions last season.

Many are eager to liken Nunez’s game with that of former Liverpool and Barcelona star Suarez, but he is looking for an international colleague to become a legend in his own right on Merseyside.

Is Nunez similar to Suarez?

Suarez, who scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool during his spell in English football, can appreciate why people are so keen to place Nunez in his talent bracket, but told The Mirror: “He will write his own story at Liverpool.

“He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop - he is a special player and doesn't need to be compared with anybody.

“He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans.”

Suarez added when asked if he will be on hand to offer words of wisdom Nunez as the 22-year-old prepares to open an exciting new chapter in his career: “I can be there to offer him advice about England and about the style of play - but I don't think he will need it - he will let his talent do the talking.”

OFFICIAL: Darwin Nunez joins Liverpool from Benfica 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WZKpVmsVh8 — GOAL (@goal) June 14, 2022

Is Nunez a shrewd signing for Liverpool?

Liverpool have shown considerable faith in Nunez's ability to take his game to even greater heights, after making him their record signing, with the expectation being that he will flourish under Klopp’s guidance.

Suarez expects that to be the case having talked up his compatriot’s qualities for some time – with transfer pleas during his time at Camp Nou falling on deaf ears.

Article continues below

Discussing Nunez’s meteoric rise to prominence, Suarez said: “It was last season that Europe started to take notice of him because of his performances for Benfica - but from an early age I could see there was something special in him.

“While he was at Almeria I recommended him to Barcelona but it was something that never happened.”

Further reading