'England undervalued' - Graeme Souness labels Three Lions World Cup favourites - if they can get past France

Former Liverpool and Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness fancies England to win the World Cup should they beat France in their quarter-final tie.

England play France in World Cup quarter-final

Winner to play either Portugal or Morocco

Souness backs Three Lions should they win Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Three Lions are a victory away from their second consecutive World Cup semi-final. It's just the current reigning champions France that stand in their way. The former Scotland midfielder Souness has tipped Southgate's side to go on and win the tournament if they beat Didier Deschamps' team for the first time since 2015.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on ITV prior to Portugal's game against Morocco, the Scot said: "I don't think anyone wants to play this England team. The Premier League is the hardest league to play in, they play with such intensity in our league that does follow onto the international games. Our players are geared up to play in a certain way, if you're playing against them then players don't enjoy it because they're in your face all the time.

"This England team is undervalued in many ways, they carry a threat, they're well organised and they'll fight until the last second of the game. If they can get past France, I would make them favourites from what I've seen during the tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Souness knows a lot about English football having spent most of his playing career there, mainly for Liverpool in the late 70s to early 80s. The midfielder knows what it's like to represent his country on the biggest stage too, having played in three World Cup's for Scotland in 1978, 1982 and 1986.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUNESS? He'll be watching on from afar when England take France on with the two teams vying for a place in the semi-final. While his personal allegiance is with Scotland, he'll surely be wanting Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to get as far as they can.