Media personality Ahmed Shubair, the former Al Ahly goalkeeper, acknowledges that Red Devils supporters remain dissatisfied with the team’s performance despite their dramatic 2-1 win over Smouha on Saturday in the Premier League promotion play-offs.

During his On Sport radio show, he agreed with their assessment of the performance but objected to the singling out of any one player, highlighting the intense scrutiny facing Imam Ashour.

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Shubair added: “The spotlight is on Imam Ashour… he’s not at his best, I agree 100%… but who was at their best yesterday? Most of the players weren’t… No one deserved more than a 5/10 yesterday.”

“It’s unfair to target one player. Imam is not at his best, and he erred when he refused to travel with the squad; he was fined and suspended, then he came back, delivered and earned praise. These campaigns serve no one; the approach must change.”

He added that the same pattern occurred with Nasser Mansi, who was also hounded by critics; Shobair had warned Zamalek against letting the young striker leave, and now the fans regard him as a club legend. Judgement should not be based on a single game, but over a period such as a season or 10 matches.”