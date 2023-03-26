'It was a shock' - Leon Goretzka stunned by Bayern Munich’s decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann

Leon Goretzka claimed that he was shocked when he found out that Bayern Munich had parted ways with former manager Julien Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann sacking shocked Goretzka

Players were close to Nagelsmann

Tuchel new Bayern Munich manager

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old midfielder suggested the players were close to the outgoing Bayern Munich manager and the club's decision to sack him came as a big surprise to him and the rest of the squad. Bayern have said it was not an "easy decision" to part company with the coach and insisted they had to react to a series of disappointing performances and results.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TV2, Goretzka said, "I would be lying if I said the last few days hadn’t affected me. It was extremely difficult. We’ve had a very close relationship with Julian. I probably saw him more than my family. It was a shock!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been appointed as the new manager of the club replacing Nagelsmann. Tuchel has joined the club on a contract that runs until June 2025.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Thomas Tuchel's first game as Bayern Munich manager is against his former club Dortmund in the Bundesliga on April 1.