'Before the end of the season' - Sergio Rico confirms intention to return to PSG after recovering from accident that left him in a coma

Sergio Rico keen to get back to action after recovering from a life-threatening accident in May that left him in a coma.

Rico hopes to make PSG comeback this season

Suffered head injuries in May

Was released from hospital in August

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish goalkeeper was in serious condition after he suffered head injuries during a horse riding incident on May 28. Rico had to be put into an induced coma after being hit by a mule cart in his hometown of Seville. The custodian went back to Spain after Paris Saint-Germain sealed the 2022-23 Ligue 1.

The 30-year-old is now in a much better condition and will undergo a test on September 22 to check his recovery process. Rico also hopes that he will be able to return to action for PSG by the end of the ongoing season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to PSG's official website, Rico said, "On September 22, I will have a new test. We will see if the recovery is following the right pace. I hope that this will be good news and that the doctor will give me a little more freedom to play sports or something that will prepare me to return as quickly as possible with the team, with Paris, which is ultimately what I want, what I desire, and my ultimate goal is to come back this year to be with the team before the end of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In August Rico's PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe posted a photo of the goalkeeper leaving the hospital. The Frenchman termed the photograph the “picture of the day”.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Luis Enrique's side take on Borussia Dortmund next in the Champions League on Tuesday.