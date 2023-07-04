Sergio Ramos to Sevilla? Club vice-president addresses transfer links to former Real Madrid & PSG star

Sevilla's vice-president has addressed the rumours linking Sergio Ramos with a move to the club following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

S evilla vice-president discusses Sergio Ramos

Transfer links to former Real Madrid and PSG star

Currently a free agent

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramos has been heavily linked with a return to the club he represented as a youngster ever since his PSG exit was confirmed. However, Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco has now revealed that the transfer is unlikely.

WHAT THEY SAID: "At the moment Sergio Ramos is not an option for Sevilla. I have a good relationship with him. He is a magnificent player and came out of our youth system, but there is nothing with him and Sevilla," he told Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Real Madrid captain joined PSG in 2021, making 58 appearances in two seasons for the Parisian club. He announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of last season and has been linked with a move to Inter Miami to join his fellow teammate at PSG, Lionel Messi.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The former Spanish captain is currently a free agent and will be looking to resolve his future soon.