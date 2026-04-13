Saudi-English update: An unexpected twist in Dembélé’s future

At Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembélé’s situation is not following the same pattern as other contract renewals. Although his contract runs until 2028 and he is the highest-paid player in the squad, earning an estimated €1.5 million a month, the French forward’s future remains unclear.

According to Foot Mercato, the forward turned down a December offer from the club, seeking better personal terms. Since then, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner has been in limbo, despite insisting, “There is no reason preventing me from extending my contract with Paris Saint-Germain.”

L’Équipe adds that renewing the No. 10’s deal is not currently a priority for the club, which is focusing instead on securing the futures of younger talents such as Sini Mayolo and Bradley Barcola.

Internally, the message is clear: timing is key. With regular talks having taken place in recent months, no concrete progress is anticipated before the season’s close, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League run could yet prove decisive.

While his Ballon d’Or triumph has elevated his status, concerns linger over the injury problems that hampered him earlier in the campaign.

Since January he has rediscovered his form, yet the financial aspect remains a sticking point.

President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reiterated that there is a wage cap, stressing that “the interests of the team and the club are paramount”.

Financial Fair Play rules add another layer of complexity, and if talks do stall, several contingency plans are already on the table.

England and Saudi Arabia are monitoring the situation closely, though no formal offer has been made despite initial contact.

For his part, Dembélé wants to wait until after the season and the World Cup before deciding his future.

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