'Satisfaction makes you lazy' - Ten Hag insists Man Utd are still 'far away' from a return to the top

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes his side are still "far away" from a return to the top and has warned they must "live to high standards".

Man United are fifth in Premier League

Red Devils eleven points behind leaders Arsenal

United take on Burnley in League Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United are on the right path to have a successful season but has admitted his project at Old Trafford is still very much in its early stages. The Dutchman has insisted he will take the lead in maintaining high standards at as the Red Devils look to push for the top four during the second half of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the Red Devils' League Cup clash against Burnley, Ten Hag said: "I knew it would be a difficult project. Man United was not in circumstances that you would expect of them. I think now we’re in the right direction but we’re far away from where we need to be.

"I always say, satisfaction makes you lazy. If you are too satisfied with yourself and the team, you will not maintain high standards. It's up to me to control that and set a good example. We have to live by high standards all the time."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a horror start to the season, going down at home to Brighton before losing 4-0 at Brentford, United have showed steady signs of improvement under Ten Hag and went into the World Cup break on the back of a crucial last-minute victory at Fulham. Ten Hag, who also had to deal with public criticism from recently departed striker Cristiano Ronaldo, will hope his team can keep up their momentum in their bid to qualify for the Champions League, as they currently sit just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United face Burnley in the League Cup round of 16 on Wednesday evening before returning to Premier League action with a home game against Nottingham Forest on December 27.