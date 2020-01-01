'Would Sancho get in Chelsea team ahead of Hudson-Odoi?' - Sinclair questions need for Dortmund star

The former Blues defender isn't sure his old side are in desperate need of a new defender, and also assessed forwards Timo Werner and Luka Jovic

Jadon Sancho wouldn’t immediately get into ’s team if he joined from , according to former Blues defender Frank Sinclair.

Frank Lampard’s side have long been linked with a move for the winger, though they face stiff competition from Manchester United.

Sancho may be one of the stand-out young talents in world football, but Sinclair isn’t sure he’s exactly what Chelsea need.

“Jadon Sancho is a fantastic player and a great talent but he plays in similar positions to the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian, so there will be tough competition for places if he does join in the summer,” Sinclair told GentingBet.

“Whether he is a Chelsea target, I don’t know, as Chelsea have more than enough players in those positions that can play in those wide areas or in the No.10 role – they have plenty of options.

“Is Sancho any better than Hudson-Odoi on that left-hand side? When you look at the potential of both players, would you spend close to £150 million ($186m), which I’d expect he would cost, to bring Jadon Sancho to this country or would you just stick to Callum Hudson-Odoi?

“Personally, I don’t think Jadon Sancho automatically gets into Chelsea’s team.”

Sancho has racked up 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 games for Dortmund this season.

Hudson-Odoi and Willian’s combined totals for the campaign stand at 62 appearances, 10 goals and 11 assists, while the Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season.

Chelsea have also been linked with a number of strikers as Olivier Giroud looks set to leave the club and Michy Batshuayi fails to convince as a starting option.

’s Luka Jovic and star Timo Werner have both been touted as potential targets.

“Jovic is a very good player but when you look at centre-forwards, he’s pretty similar to Abraham in the way that he leads the line,” Sinclair said.

“I’d be quite reserved when it comes to Chelsea signing Luka Jovic.

“Just because you’re leaving a club of the size of Real Madrid, it doesn’t automatically mean that you’re going to come to a club like Chelsea, settle in and score goals in the Premier League because it is a different ask for players that have come from abroad.

“Werner is an excellent player, who has obviously played well in Europe this season. There are talks about him going to as well, which just shows how much he is sought after at the moment.

“If you look at his all-round game, you’d probably say that he has more to his game than Abraham at the moment.”