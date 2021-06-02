The 19-year-old scored for the first time in his first international career against Austria on Wednesday

Bukayo Saka has called his goal for England against Austria on Wednesday the biggest moment in his career thus far.

The Arsenal man opened his senior international account in a friendly at Wembley, scoring the game's only goal in the 56th minute of a 1-0 win.

Saka was named to England's Euro 2020 squad this week after a breakthrough campaign with the Gunners.

Article continues below

What was said?

"Probably the biggest moment of my career so far, the biggest moment was getting called up for England the first time and now to score the goal it sounds nice, it's an amazing feeling for me," Saka told BBC Radio 5 Live.



"You dream of that as a kid, scoring for your country, coming through the age groups with England so to now do it here and score for the seniors, it's an amazing feeling and I hope I can have this feeling many more times.



"Every game is an opportunity to grow in confidence and chemistry with my team-mates so today is another step in the right direction.



"It's a big honour to be named in the final squad, grateful to Gareth [Southgate, England manager], happy that I get the opportunity to represent my country in a major tournament so I'm looking forward to it a lot."

What's next for England?

England will close out their Euro 2020 preparations on Sunday when they take on Romania in a friendly.

The Three Lions will play their first game of the Euros on June 13 when they face Croatia at Wembley. They will then take on Scotland five days later before finishing the group stage with a clash against Czech Republic.

Further reading