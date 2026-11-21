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Ruben Amorim has launched a staunch defence of club-record signing Goncalo Ramos, insisting the striker's lack of goals is a byproduct of Milan's tactical deficiencies rather than individual failure. The Portuguese coach also highlighted a significant shift in Francesco Camarda's mentality following the youngster's return from international duty.

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Amorim blames tactical volume for Ramos drought

Milan head coach Amorim has refused to single out Ramos despite the club-record signing enduring a difficult start in front of goal at San Siro. As the Rossoneri prepare to return to Serie A action against Frosinone on Sunday, attention has inevitably turned to the attacking output of the squad. Alphadjo Cisse, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira have contributed 21 goals across all competitions this season, highlighting the contrast with Ramos and his understudy Camarda, who have scored just three times between them. All three goals have come from the Portugal international.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Amorim was quick to suggest that the blame lies with the team's inability to create high-quality chances rather than the striker's finishing. The manager explained: 'Of course, we can say that maybe one more option [in January] can be a good thing to help Camarda and Ramos, but I think that Ramos's struggles are the struggles of the team. I had two weeks to understand the data that you guys have and I have. We are not reaching the final third, we are one of the worst teams at getting into the final third and continuing from there. We don't have a lot of shots. I don't want a team that takes a lot of shots from outside of the box, because most of the time you can't score from outside the box. But we are not helping Ramos.'

Striker's work rate valued over statistics

Despite the underwhelming goal return, Amorim was eager to point out the intangible contributions Ramos brings to the starting XI. The Portugal international joined Milan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer in a deal worth €74 million plus add-ons, having scored 45 goals in 131 appearances across all competitions for the French giants. The manager cited a recent fixture against Genoa as a prime example of how the former Benfica striker influences the game without necessarily getting his name on the scoresheet.

The Milan boss went on to say: 'In the game against Genoa, without Ramos, we don't score the two goals. He didn't score, but without Ramos, we don't score those two goals. My biggest concern is the team, and it's about the volume of the offence. We can't continue like that. We are scoring many goals, but with less volume [of attacks]. But if you think we can maintain this with less volume and more goals, we are not going to be able to continue with that. So my goal is to push the team forwards, that is my job and not Ramos's job.'

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The Baldini factor in Camarda's resurgence

The conversation also turned to Camarda, the highly rated youngster who has found playing time hard to come by under Amorim this term. Having featured for just 36 minutes in Serie A, there were concerns about the teenager's morale, but Amorim noted a distinct change in the 18-year-old's demeanour following a spell with the Italy U21 squad. He credited Azzurrini coach Silvio Baldini for playing a pivotal role in restoring the forward's confidence through a private discussion during the break.

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Regarding the young forward's development, Amorim said: 'I'm really pleased with the way he's returned. Maybe because he's changed his environment. I heard Mister Baldini had a conversation with him. I don't know what he said to the kid, but he came [back] happier. I'm really pleased with Mister Baldini's conversation with him and I'm happy for Camarda. But this can happen with kids in a big club, he just needs to focus on the next training, enjoy himself, then the next game and things are going to settle down. I understand the question about January, but January is so far away.'

Building for the future at San Siro

Amorim preached patience for both his marquee signing and his homegrown talent, stressing that the intensity of playing for a club of Milan's stature requires time for adjustment. With the Rossoneri sitting in fourth place and facing a Frosinone side only four points behind them, the pressure to perform is immediate.

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He concluded by saying: 'We need to push all of our players near the box, Ramos, Camarda, Pulisic, Rabiot, all these guys. Ramos is struggling because the team is struggling. But Ramos is a guy who follows the midfielder, the centre-back. I know that it's not his job. I know that we've bought a player to score goals, but I'm not doing the [best] job to help Ramos, but Ramos is doing everything to help me and I know that Ramos is going to score many goals. But we need to push the team forwards for him to play in the position of a striker. He needs time to grow up, to feel settled at the club. I don't know what's going to happen in January. He needs to be focused on these next games. In football, everything can change in one week, so imagine until January.'