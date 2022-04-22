Ronaldo available to play for Man Utd against Arsenal following death of baby son

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is available for selection for the club's Premier League clash with Arsenal.

The 37-year-old missed the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat to Liverpool following the tragic death of his baby son.

After confirming he had returned home with partner Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo returned to training on Thursday and Rangnick has now confirmed he is in line to feature against the Gunners.

What did Rangnick say about Ronaldo?

The German told reporters: "Ronaldo is available again, he's been training with us now."

Regarding the fitness of Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, Rangnick added: "Scott McTominay will be back and is fit to play, he will be available tomorrow. The same is true of Raphael Varane.

"All the others are still injured plus Paul Pogba obviously, as it seems after the scan he had the day before yesterday it is very unlikely that he will play until the end of the season.

"The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum and since the last game is the end of May, I don’t think it will be very likely that he will play."

Will Ronaldo definitely play against Arsenal?

It would appear that Ronaldo will definitely feature against Arsenal in Saturday's Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium, that kicks off at 12:30 BST.

Ronaldo posted an image on Instagram on Thursday to confirm he, and partner Rodriguez, had returned home from hospital, along with their new-born daughter.

Indeed, United posted images on their Instagram page on Thursday to reveal that Ronaldo had rejoined training with the rest of his team-mates at Carrington.

