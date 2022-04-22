Pogba may have played final Man Utd match after injury rules midfielder out for rest of the season

Paul Pogba may have played his last game for Manchester United, with Ralf Rangnick revealing a calf injury looks set to bring the French midfielder’s 2021-22 campaign to a close.

With the World Cup winner running down his contract at Old Trafford, free agency beckons when the summer transfer window opens.

It is unlikely Pogba will play for the Red Devils again before that point, with the 29-year-old set for another enforced spell on the sidelines.

Will Pogba play for Man Utd again?

Asked for an update on injuries ahead of a trip to fellow top-four hopefuls Arsenal on Saturday, Rangnick said: “Paul Pogba is out, it seems after the scan it is very unlikely that he will play before the end of the end of the season.

“The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum and the last game is end of May, so I don’t think it will be very likely.”

What happened to Pogba vs Liverpool?

The Frenchman lasted less than 10 minutes of United’s last Premier League game against Liverpool.

He was forced from the field early on at Anfield in a 4-0 defeat for the Red Devils, and headed straight down the tunnel.

Rangnick told MUTV at the end of that fixture: "He pulled his calf muscle and, as it seems right now, this will not be an injury like the one Fred has which will be gone in one week.”

What is Pogba’s record at Man Utd?

A man that graduated out of United’s famed academy system during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson returned to Old Trafford as part of a record-breaking £89 million ($115m) transfer in the summer of 2016.

Big things were expected of him back in Manchester, but struggles for form and fitness have blighted a second stint with the Red Devils.

He has made 226 appearances for United across six years, scoring 39 goals while helping to deliver Community Shield, League Cup and Europa League triumphs in 2017.

