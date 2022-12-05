Done deal! Ronaldo to play for Al-Nassr from January 1 as ex-Man Utd star seals €400m deal with new club

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn an eye-watering €200m per season as he agrees terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Left Manchester United after interview with Piers Morgan

Has been without a club during the World Cup

Al-Nassr to be his next destination

WHAT'S HAPPENING? According to Spanish outlet Marca, Ronaldo will be making the move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the year. He'll be earning a pretty penny, too, with a reported salary of €200m per season deal having been agreed. Al-Nassr, who sit second in the Saudi Pro League, were interested in securing his services straight after his second United spell ended and look set to add the Portuguese icon to their ranks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Not many clubs in the world could afford Ronaldo's wages, hence why he'll be making the move outside of Europe for the first time in his career. Links with the likes of Chelsea appeared soon after his United exit but nothing was ever concrete with the London club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich allegedly turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo, just months after letting Robert Lewandowski move to Barcelona but Oliver Kahn revealed the Bavarian's 'quickly dismissed' the idea.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Even though he seemingly has his big-money move on the horizon, Ronaldo will not be looking past Portugal's World Cup last-16 tie against Switzerland on Tuesday.