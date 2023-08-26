'I am nervous' - Romelu Lukaku offers update on his future amid speculation he will leave Chelsea for Roma loan

Soham Mukherjee
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021Getty Images
Romelu Lukaku feels "nervous" amid speculation about him leaving Chelsea to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

  • Lukaku to leave Chelsea
  • Expected to join AS Roma on loan
  • Forward is "nervous" amid speculation

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian striker has been linked with a move to Rome after he decided he wanted to snub Juventus to join the Giallorossi. It will be a loan deal with no obligation to buy which will see Lukaku reunite with Mourinho after working together at Manchester United.

However, according to HLN, the striker, who is currently in Belgium, feels "nervous" before his proposed move.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am nervous. Tomorrow I'm flying to Rome to sign," he said while attending a youth tournament where his son Romeo was playing for Anderlecht

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is eager to reinforce his attack with Lukaku but the manager has said only that he is "quietly waiting" to see how his team reinforce their attack. Lukaku is not in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for the new season and has been training with Chelsea's Under 21 squad.

Lukaku MourinhoGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku will hope to get the transfer done as quickly as possible so that he can have a shot at reviving his career under Mourinho in Rome.

