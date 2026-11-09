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Khaled Mahmoud

Roma refuse to release Nahuel Molina for international duty despite reduced FIFA suspension

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Roma have taken a firm stance regarding Nahuel Molina by blocking his late call-up to the Argentina national team for the upcoming international break. Despite a significant reduction in the defender's FIFA suspension, the Giallorossi have opted to keep the player at the Trigoria training base.

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Stance over international selection

The Giallorossi have reportedly informed the Argentine Football Association that they will not permit Molina to join the national team squad this week, according to Football Italia. This decision comes as a surprise to many, given that the defender is technically available for a portion of the upcoming international window.

While Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni was keen to include the full-back in his plans, the timing of the request seems to have played a significant role in Roma's refusal. The Italian side has stood its ground, insisting that the player must report for training with his club teammates on Wednesday.

Reduced FIFA suspension details

The background to this situation involves a significant disciplinary ruling from FIFA. Molina was initially hit with a seven-match ban and a hefty $77,000 fine for violent conduct at the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup final, which saw Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 in extra-time. His teammate and former Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes was also sanctioned, receiving a 10-match ban and a $90,000 fine.

On Saturday, it was confirmed that Molina's ban had been reduced from seven matches to four. The right-back has already made significant progress in serving his suspension, sitting out Argentina's trio of friendly victories against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin in October. With those three games already accounted for, he now has only one match remaining on his revised four-game ban.

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Upcoming Argentina fixtures

Argentina are scheduled to participate in two high-profile international friendlies during the November break. They are set to face off against continental rivals Uruguay before taking on Costa Rica. Despite his eligibility for the second fixture, Roma feel it is in the best interests of both the player and the club to avoid long-haul travel.

Next matches
ARG

ARG

Friendlies

13 Nov 2026

URU

URU

ARG

ARG

Friendlies

17 Nov 2026

CRC

CRC

Scaloni's squad continues to lean heavily on Italian top-flight talent, with seven Serie A representatives included in the latest Argentina roster as the team moves past the summer's drama. Among the call-ups are Molina's Roma colleagues Leonardo Balerdi, Matias Soule, and Santiago Castro, ensuring the Giallorossi remain well-represented alongside Como duo Nico Paz and Maxi Perrone, Parma's Mariano Troilo, and Fiorentina's Franco Mastantuono.

Molina's key role in Roma's title push

On the club front, Molina has made 12 appearances for Roma across all competitions this season, scoring once in the Champions League and providing two assists in Serie A. His contributions have helped the Giallorossi build a strong domestic campaign, with Roma currently sitting third in the Serie A table on 27 points, just two points behind league leaders Lazio.

Written byKhaled Mahmoud

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.

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