Ex-Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig laughs at MLS referee standards after Columbus Crew's Christian Ramirez not sent off for high challenge

Former Barcelona player Riqui Puig took to social media to express his bafflement at the refereeing in MLS after the LA Galaxy lost to the Crew.

Ramirez escaped red card for tackle

Puig and LA Galaxy coach upset

Columbus Crew won 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Puig, the 23-year-old midfielder who swapped Barca for the LA Galaxy in 2022, shared a screenshot of the tackle by Columbus Crew star Christian Ramirez against the Spaniard's side on Wednesday night.

Puig could not believe Ramirez was only shown yellow for a very high two-footed lunge in the 2-0 victory for Columbus. Puig was also booked in the MLS clash, which the home side won courtesy of first half goals from Lucas Zelarayan and Malte Amundsen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney was equally perplexed about the decision when interviewed after the game. He said: "I think a red card nowadays is a tackle above the waist instead of below the waist and above the knee. But that’s a sliding in and studs mid-thigh. So that one baffles me a little bit."

WHAT NEXT FOR LA GALAXY? The defeat leaves Galaxy rock bottom of the Western Conference, with just two wins from 12 matches. Their next game is against DC United on Sunday.

