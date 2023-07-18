Revealed: Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun transfer plan that will lead to ‘best decision’ being made for USMNT striker

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal’s plans for Folarin Balogun, with the “best decision” set to be made for the United States international striker.

Starred on loan at Reims last season

Linked with clubs across Europe

Figuring for Gunners in pre-season

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 21-year-old forward saw his stock soar last season while registering 21 goals during a productive loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims. The 2022-23 campaign also saw Balogun pledge allegiance to the USMNT, as he turned his back on England, and his goal account has already been opened for the USA. He has made it clear that he will not be heading out on loan again, with the expectation being that a permanent transfer will be put in place this summer. He is, however, forming part of Arsenal’s pre-season plans for now – as he figures in friendly fixtures – and Arteta says the Gunners are still mulling over their options.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta has told reporters when asked about what the immediate future holds for Balogun: “It’s great because he’s done incredibly well. Now we have to think about what is best to do. We want to see him, we want to experience him in the next few games, he played the last game against Nuremberg and he will do so again in the next few games, then we’ll make the best decision.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun remains under contract at Arsenal until 2025, meaning that they can demand a sizeable fee from any transfer. It has been suggested that a deal for the talented frontman this summer will cost any of his many suitors around £50 million ($64m).

WHAT NEXT? Balogun has been heavily linked with the likes of Inter, Juventus, Marseille and RB Leipzig, while there have been suggestions that Chelsea could join the race to secure a much sought-after signature as they seek to bring another No.9 on to their books.