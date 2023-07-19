Reece James sends message to Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana following devastating ACL injury blow

Reece James posted a heartfelt message for Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana after the defender suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Fofana underwent ACL surgery

Sidelined for long-term

James pens a message for teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? The French centre-back underwent surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament which will force him to remain on the sidelines for a long spell. It has been difficult for him to settle down at Stamford Bridge since moving from Leicester City. Fofana made just 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season since he spent considerable time with the medical staff nursing a knee injury.

Fellow teammate, James, shared an Instagram story showing support for Fofana along with a caption that read: "I'm with you brother. I know you'll be back stronger."

@reecejames Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James & Fofana were the only two players left out of the squad for Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States due to illness and injury. Although James was on his way across the Atlantic to join Mauricio Pochettino and Co., Fofana will begin his recovery and work with the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase.

@reecejames Instagram

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Wrexham on Wednesday at the Kenan Memorial Stadium located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.