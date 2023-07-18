Huge Chelsea injury blow! Wesley Fofana to undergo surgery on ACL, club confirm

Wesley Fofana faces a significant spell on the sidelines as he undergoes surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament.

Colwill sidelined for long spell

Undergoes ACL surgery

Chelsea release full statement

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday, which read: "Defender Wesley Fofana has undergone anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery.

"The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club's pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required. Wesley will now begin his recovery and work with the club's medical department at Cobham during his rehabilitation phase."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the latest in a long line of injuries for Fofana. He missed a significant portion of Leicester's 2021-22 campaign with a broken leg and has spent more time on the treatment table since completing his big-money move to Chelsea in summer 2022, making just 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season.

His absence could force the club into the market for a central defender this summer, although it may also facilitate youngster Levi Colwill's ascent into the first team for the coming campaign under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FOFANA? The defender will now go through the lengthy rehabilitation process, with the aim of getting back on the pitch as soon as possible.