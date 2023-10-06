When is Reece James back for Chelsea? Mauricio Pochettino issues availability update on Blues captain amid injury & suspension issues

Mauricio Pochettino revealed when Chelsea captain, Reece James, will be back in action amid injury and suspension issues.

James serving an FA suspension

Also nursing a hamstring injury

Pochettino shared update on his return

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender has been out of action since their Premier League opener after he picked up a hamstring injury during a training session. As he was nearing a return, he got himself suspended for one match by the FA after he confronted a match official and allegedly directed "improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words" following the Blues' 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Pochettino shared a positive update on his availability before facing Burnley and said: "We are really happy with the way he is recovering. We hope that he has the possibility to be involved after his suspension."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mykhailo Mudryk was another doubt for the Burnley clash after he had to be taken off at half-time with a quad injury. But Pochettino informed that the winger has trained "well" during the week and will be included in the squad along with Moises Caicedo, who has also recovered from minor bruises.

"Yes, both in the squad, we will decide later whether they have a chance for the start," he said.

"It was close last week to join us. This week has trained well, I still have not decided,' he added.

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino will hope to secure three successive wins when they play Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday after beating Brighton in the EFL Cup and Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage last Monday.