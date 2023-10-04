Is Chelsea's injury crisis about to get worse?! Fitness updates on Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo

Chelsea's injury crisis might get worse as Mykhailo Mudryk is reportedly nursing an injury ahead of their match against Burnley on Saturday.

Mudryk uncertain for Burnley clash

Caicedo declared fit

Pochettino dealing with a mini-injury crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Evening Standard, Ukranian forward Mudryk remains a major doubt for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League fixture as his condition is being monitored by the club's medical team. Mudryk broke his Chelsea duck with the opener against Fulham. His first Blues goal since his £89 million ($107m) transfer deal from Shakhtar Donetsk but had to be taken off at half-time with a quad injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Moises Caicedo has been declared fit after he successfully recovered from the bruises that he had picked up earlier in the season. The midfielder's fitness is a much-needed boost for manager Mauricio Pochettino who has several players sidelined with Ben Chilwell being the latest to join the treatment room with a long-term hamstring injury.

WHAT NEXT? Apart from Chilwell, Pochettino will miss the services of Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. Meanwhile, Malo Gusto's suspension has further complicated the task for the Chelsea manager before making the trip to Turf Moor on Saturday.