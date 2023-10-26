The MLS Playoffs are underway and it didn't take long for the chaos to begin as the New York Red Bulls put five past Charlotte FC.

Red Bulls win crazy playoff opener

Charlotte concede five in first playoff match

Red Bulls set to face FC Cincinnati

TELL ME MORE: The Red Bulls seemingly had the game won through 37 minutes as two goals from Elias Manoel sandwiched a free kick stunner from Decision Day hero John Tolkin. Just minutes into the second half, Charlotte's Kerwin Vargas, another Decision Day hero, uncorked a spectacular bicycle kick to give his side hope, but the Red Bulls fought back to restore their three-goal lead thanks to a Tom Barlow goal in the 56th minute. A scrappy finish from Patrick Agyemang brought Charlotte back into it, but the mountain proved too big to climb as Manoel ultimately finished his hat trick, making it five goals for the hosts.

THE MVP: After scoring just three goals in 1665 minutes in the regular season, Manoel finally found his scoring touch to start the postseason. All season, the Red Bulls lacked a goalscorer... after this hat-trick, could it be Manoel? If so, the Red Bulls may just be onto something.

THE BIG LOSER: There's no point in singling out any single member of the Charlotte FC defense because, when you concede five goals, everyone's at fault somewhere. All season long, Charlotte had been a team that was tough to beat, but this backline folded early and often as their season came to a close.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT NEW YORK RED BULLS? The Red Bulls will take on FC Cincinnati, the Supporters' Shield winners, in a best-of-3 series in Round One of the postseason.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐