Concern for Real Madrid! Thibaut Courtois pulls out of Belgium squad due to adductor injury

Dominic Booth
|
Thibaut Courtois Belgium 2022 World CupGetty
T. CourtoisBelgiumReal Madrid

Thibaut Courtois has been forced to withdraw from the Belgium squad ahead of their international friendly versus Germany.

  • Courtois out of Germany game
  • Keeper has 'minor' adductor strain
  • Concern ahead of busy period for Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Belgium have confirmed via Twitter that Courtois has withdrawn from the squad and returned to Real Madrid as a precaution after suffering an adductor injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Belgium's 3-0 win over Sweden, as Domenico Tedesco won his first match as manager in style with Romelu Lukaku netting a hat-trick in the Euro 2024 qualifying opener.

But Courtois' injury comes as a concern for Madrid ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday, April 5 and ahead of the Champions League quarter-final tie with the goalkeeper's former club Chelsea a week later.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Sweden vs Belgium team celebrate 2023Getty ImagesCourtois Real Madrid Barcelona Copa del Rey 02032023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? Real Madrid's first game back after the international break is against Valladolid in La Liga on April 2.

