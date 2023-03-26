Concern for Real Madrid! Thibaut Courtois pulls out of Belgium squad due to adductor injury

- Courtois out of Germany game
- Keeper has 'minor' adductor strain
- Concern ahead of busy period for Real Madrid
WHAT HAPPENED? Belgium have confirmed via Twitter that Courtois has withdrawn from the squad and returned to Real Madrid as a precaution after suffering an adductor injury.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Belgium's 3-0 win over Sweden, as Domenico Tedesco won his first match as manager in style with Romelu Lukaku netting a hat-trick in the Euro 2024 qualifying opener.
But Courtois' injury comes as a concern for Madrid ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona on Wednesday, April 5 and ahead of the Champions League quarter-final tie with the goalkeeper's former club Chelsea a week later.
WHAT NEXT FOR COURTOIS? Real Madrid's first game back after the international break is against Valladolid in La Liga on April 2.
