Let it go Florentino! Real Madrid president presents latest case for European Super League with bizarre Federer-Nadal analogy

WHAT HAPPENED? In April 2021 a host of top European clubs announced plans for a European Super League, spearheaded by Florentino Perez and other owners of elite clubs across England, Spain and Italy. The idea collapsed as quickly as it was announced, but Madrid president Perez is adamant an idea of a similar format will improve football.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the Real Madrid general assembly Perez said: "Football is sick. Young people are less and less interested. We are losing the global entertainment battle. If UEFA was responsible for world tennis, we would only see a Nadal vs Federer match twice or thrice. Nadal-Djokovic has been played 59 times, is that boring? Real Madrid & Liverpool, only 9 times in 67 years. What's the point of depriving fans of these matches?”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, alongside Juventus, are said to still be developing plans for a European Super League, however they face stiff opposition from fans across the continent.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been quite outspoken on ideas for a Super League, saying Real Madrid are trying to "kill football".

WHAT NEXT FOR PEREZ? It can be expected that Perez and the other presidents involved in discussion will continue to push their idea for a new breakaway league over the coming months and years.