'Lets go for 200!' - Real Madrid boss Ancelotti reacts to equalling Sir Alex Ferguson's all-time Champions League record

Carlo Ancelotti has discussed achieving 102 Champions League victories as he matched Sir Alex Ferguson's record of most wins in the competition.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian manager guided Los Blancos to a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Celtic in the Champions League and with that win, he reached a personal milestone of 102 triumphs in the continental competition. That saw him equal former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's record of most UCL victories as he joked he's now gunning for 200.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Let's go for the 200. Happy to do it here at Madrid! It's been a lot of games on the bench. I think I've done pretty well," Ancelotti told reporters after the Celtic win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 63-year-old has been immensely successful in the competition and holds the distinction of winning it a record four times. He is also the first and only coach to have managed in five Champions League finals (three times with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid).

WHAT NEXT FOR ANCELOTTI? The Italian will next take his Madrid side to Rayo Vallecano on November 7, their penultimate fixture before the World Cup break.