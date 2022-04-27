Rashford told to go on holiday to Las Vegas as Saha has possible solution for poor Man Utd form

Louis Saha has suggested that Marcus Rashford should go on holiday to Las Vegas as a possible solution for his poor form at Manchester United.

Rashford was touted as United's next future star after breaking into the first team under Louis van Gaal in 2016, and has scored a respectable 92 goals in 302 games for the club to date, but hasn't quite managed to live up to his early potential.

The 2021-22 campaign has been his worst yet in terms of his output in the final third, with question marks raised over his future at Old Trafford as a result, but Saha believes he is just in need of a good rest to recharge his batteries.

What has Saha said about Rashford?

The former striker, who won two Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, is confident that Rashford can bounce back and silence his doubters in Manchester despite his recent struggles.

“I think he needs to go on a holiday, have a Las Vegas trip and enjoy himself as much as he can! He should not be dropping in confidence at all," Saha has told gamblingdeals.com.

"This guy is an amazing player, for me, he just needs a rest and some time to think about his career and what he wants next. He has a massive future at United, yes he’s struggling, but when you look at his potential and ability, it's nothing that dramatic that he can’t recover from.

"He just needs to get back to where he was when he was 19, not overthinking, or thinking about his status. Just work hard, play with a smile and everything will be fine. There is no one with his qualities, this guy has it all.”

Saha on the Man Utd dressing room

United's squad has appeared to be in disarray of late, with Paul Scholes having revealed that Jesse Lingard told him that the dressing room "is a disaster".

A summer of change is on the cards with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag replacing Ralf Rangnick, and Saha says some players will need a "wake-up call" while others will almost certainly be ushered out of the exits.

“There will be plenty of evolution and revolutions as time goes on, and it’s not easy - from my own experience, this club is very hard to leave and if you do leave it does get you down," he said.

"It’s been very sad to see that the United institution hasn’t been respected as before, and this is why you have this internal situation with players unhappy and things leaking to the press.

"I feel this doesn’t help the cause of anybody, especially the players as they are not focused and not performing. So I think in the summer this strategy really needs to be looked after.

"Players may have to accept they won’t play every game, whoever they are, be it Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi or whoever would come in, you have to understand this is a big club and competition is totally normal. If you are not happy, change club.

“Some of the players definitely need a wake-up call, some who are young who haven’t performed but think they have a high status could be kicked out or challenged, because it’s what the team needs.”

