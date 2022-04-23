Scholes reveals Lingard has told him Man Utd dressing room 'is a disaster' in stunning revelation

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says Jesse Lingard has told him that the club's dressing room is a "disaster" as the Red Devils continued their slide with a loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

In a match that was vital to the club's hopes of securing Champions League football for next season, Man Utd came undone as they fell 3-1 to Arsenal, another contender in the hunt for a top-four place.

With the loss, Man Utd have lost three of their last four Premier League matches, with Scholes revealing that the atmosphere around the club has deteriorated.

What did Scholes say?

"It's an absolute mess. It's a disaster of a dressing room," Scholes said on DAZN. "I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day. I'm sure he won't mind me saying: that dressing room is a disaster."

What's happened at Man Utd?

It's been a difficult year at Old Trafford, with neither Ole Gunnar Solskhaer nor Ralf Rangnick able to steer the club in the right direction.

Article continues below

As things stand, Man Utd sit sixth in the Premier League with there still being a possibility that the club misses out on European football altogether for next season.

Man Utd are now six points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand in fourth place, while Tottenham sit fifth, three points ahead of the Red Devils despite playing two fewer games.

Further reading