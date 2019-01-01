Ranieri sacked by Fulham as Premier League relegation looms

The Italian has failed to turn the Cottagers' fortunes around with an immediate return to the Championship looking all but inevitable

have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri after just 17 games in charge.

Ranieri leaves Craven Cottage after Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at left the club 19th in the and ten points from safety.

First-team coach and former midfielder Scott Parker has been confirmed as caretaker manager.

Ranieri was in charge at Craven Cottage for just 106 days, making it the seventh shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history.

"Claudio’s tenure at Fulham didn’t produce the outcome we anticipated and needed when I appointed him as manager in November, but be assured he is not solely to blame for the position we are in today,” said Fulham owner Shahid Khan in a statement on the club’s website.

“Claudio walked into a difficult situation, inheriting a side that gained only one point in its prior eight matches, and he provided an immediate boost by leading our Club to nine points in his first eight matches as manager.

"Though we were unable to maintain that pace thereafter, I am grateful for his effort. Claudio leaves Fulham as our friend and he will undoubtedly experience success again soon.”

Ranieri was hailed as a “risk free” appointment by Khan when he succeeded Slavisa Jokanovic in November.

The former Leicester manager arrived with the club bottom of the table having taken only five points from their opening 12 matches.

He guided them to a 3-2 victory over Southampton in his first match in charge but has managed just two further wins since.

Wednesday’s loss at St Mary’s was Fulham’s eighth defeat in nine matches in all competitions, with relegation now all but a certainty.

