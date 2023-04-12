'Pure Luck!' - Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi, insists Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero insisted Cristiano Ronaldo's goals are "pure luck" and picked Lionel Messi as a better goal scorer than the Portuguese striker.

Aguero picks Messi over Ronaldo

Argentine believes Ronaldo is lucky

Blames goalkeepers for conceding against Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi found the net in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 2-0 win over Nice in Ligue 1 which saw him go past Ronaldo's tally of 701 goals in Europe. Soon after, during a live stream on Twitch via Medio Tiempo, Aguero made an outrageous claim that Ronaldo was lucky to score his goals while Messi's strikes are of far superior quality than that of his Portuguese counterpart.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Look where he scores the goal from. Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi's are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper's fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones," Aguero opined.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero and Messi share an incredible bond of friendship off the pitch. Messi is godfather to Aguero's son, Benjamin, and it is believed that the striker chose to join Barcelona from Manchester City so that he could share the same dressing room with the legend. However, Messi left for PSG in the same summer which prevented Aguero from fulfilling his wish.

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be back in action for PSG against Lens on Saturday, whereas Ronaldo's Al Nassr face Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League.