Pulisic, Havertz & Ziyech on the chopping board as Chelsea plan squad overhaul

The Chelsea hierarchy will look to end player power by overhauling the squad in a show of faith in under-fire manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League

Worst start of any Chelsea manager in 30 years

Set to be backed by board

WHAT HAPPENED? Pressure grew on Potter after Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Thursday evening. However, those above him are willing to give him time to change the Blues' fortunes on the pitch by shifting a number of players in order to continue the overhaul of the squad. The trio of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech could all leave Stamford Bridge in the summer as Potter carries on rebuilding the London club in his image.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's not as if the club under Todd Boehly hasn't spent. Since the American took over from Roman Abramovich last year, 12 players have joined the club for a grand total of £314m. However, the acquisitions of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marc Cucurella have done little to help Potter's situation as he has failed to get the best out of the stars at his disposal.

The club have already made four signings during the January transfer window, including centre-back Benoit Badiashile from Monaco and Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea are very interested in bringing in PSV's winder Noni Madueke.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After yet another poor outing on the banks of the Thames against Fulham, they'll be looking for a response when they welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.