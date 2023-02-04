PSG vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 when they host Toulouse at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.
Lionel Messi and co. last lost a league game at home back in April 2021 and have scored in all Ligue 1 games played in the capital this season.
PSG enter the match with a five-point lead over second-placed Marseille after the 3-1 win at Montpellier, while the visitors are yet to taste defeat in all competitions in 2023, having last picked up a 4-1 away victory against Troyes.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
PSG vs Toulouse date & kick-off time
Game:
Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse
Date:
February 4, 2023
Kick-off:
11am ET, 4pm GMT, 9:30pm IST
Venue:
Parc des Princes, Paris
Where to watch PSG vs Toulouse on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on beIN SPORTS (English-language), beIN SPORTS en Espanol (Spanish-language), Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports and Sling Latino.
The game will not be shown on TV or online stream in the United Kingdom (UK). However, fans can follow updates via the club's websites or social handles.
In India, the match will not be shown on TV but can be streamed online on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol
Fanatiz, fubo TV, Sling World Sports, Sling Latino
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
Jio Cinema
PSG team news & squad
Kylian Mbappe will miss the next few games with a thigh injury. Presnel Kimpembe (sore Achilles tendon) and Nordi Mukiele (hamstring strain) are ruled out for this game, with Neymar a doubt on account of muscle fatigue.
Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos could be kept out on precautionary grounds of a head collision in Wednesday's game, while Marco Verratti is back from a ban.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Mendes, Pembele, Marquinhos, Hakimi; Verratti, Pereira, Vitinha, Soler; Ekitike, Messi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Donnarumma, Rico, Letellier, Lavallee
Defenders
Marquinhos, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Mendes, Bernat, Hakimi, Pembele
Midfielders
Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Sanches, Gharbi
Forwards
Neymar Jr, Messi, Ekitike, Housni
Toulouse team news & squad
Denis Genreau is set to miss out due to a muscle injury, while Zakaria Aboukhlal is likely to reclaim his place in the XI after being among the changes in the Troyes win. However, Gabriel Suazo may continue ahead of Moussa Diarra at left-back from the starting whistle.
The scorers against Troyes the last time out - Thijs Dallinga, Fares Chaibi, Branco van den Boomen and Ado Onaiwu - will feature against PSG.
Toulouse possible XI: Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Dupe, Haug, Himeur
Defenders
Rouault, Nicolaisen, Costa, Keben, Suazo, Zanden, Diarra, Desler, Kamanzi
Midfielders
Spierings, Van den Boomen, Dejaegere, Tsingaras, Sierro, Chaibi, Birmancevic, Ratao, Aboukhlal
Forwards
Healey, Dallinga, Onaiwu, Hamulic