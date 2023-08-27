Another exit? PSG agree deal with Qatari side Al-Arabi for Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti's 11-year stay at PSG looks set to end as the club agree to sell the Italian to Qatari outfit Al-Arabi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique continues to lay his marker down in Paris and, according to Footmercato, that involves selling one of the club's longest serving players in Verratti despite the fact the Italian only extended his contract a couple of months ago. However, he's not in the Spanish manager's plans and his future, for the first time in over a decade, is away from the French capital

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Verratti is the latest big name that looks set to leave PSG this summer. Neymar made the move to Al-Hilal, Lionel Messi famously now plays in the pink of Inter Miami in the MLS with Renato Sanches, Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons all leaving as Luis Enrique continues to try and build a team that can bring the Champions League to Paris for the first time.

WHAT NEXT FOR VERRATTI? The midfielder looks set to follow in the footsteps of Xavi and Raul by playing out in Qatar. Both parties want the deal closed within the next couple of days.