PSG dealt major double setback! Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos set for weeks on the sidelines after injuries against Barcelona

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Paris Saint-Germain’s impressive Champions League form has been overshadowed by a catastrophic injury list following their recent 4-2 victory over Barcelona. Luis Enrique faces a massive selection headache as three key starters are now unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures.

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Triple injury blow rocks Parc des Princes

Reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain are counting the cost of their high-octane Champions League encounter with Barcelona, as the club confirmed a series of major fitness setbacks. While the result on the pitch was positive, the medical room at the Parc des Princes has become crowded with essential personnel.

The situation for winger Dembele is particularly frustrating given his importance to the team's attacking fluidity this season. The former Barcelona man was forced to leave the field after only 19 minutes of play, clutching his left leg in obvious discomfort. Early medical assessments have indicated a significant issue that will prevent him from featuring in the immediate future, with reports suggesting that Dembele will be out for around 3 to 4 weeks, as per le Parisien. This layoff comes at a vital time as PSG look to maintain their lead at the summit of both Ligue 1 and the Champions League table.

Dembele and Marquinhos sidelined for weeks

Adding to the defensive concerns, captain Marquinhos is also set for a spell in recovery after sustaining a right thigh problem during the same European fixture. The Brazilian stalwart has been the bedrock of the PSG backline, and his absence leaves a leadership void that Luis Enrique will struggle to fill.

The club confirmed that the defender will be out for a "few weeks," joining a growing list of absentees that threatens to derail their momentum during a packed autumn schedule. The timing is far from ideal as the Parisian giants prepare for high-stakes domestic and continental challenges.

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For Dembele, the injury is also a significant blow to his international ambitions. The French forward had been expected to play a key role in the upcoming national team fixtures, but his thigh problem could rule him out of the next international break. According to Le Parisien, doubts are growing over his availability for France, with an absence from the squad now a real possibility. Although PSG's medical staff have reportedly ruled out a more serious, long-term complication, his injury is still a major setback for the club, forcing the coaching staff to explore alternative options in the final third.





Kvaratskhelia ruled out for the season

However, the most devastating news involves Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is likely to miss the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign. The Georgian international suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament following a collision in the 59th minute of the Barcelona game. PSG released an official statement confirming the severity of the damage, stating: "Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday's match against FC Barcelona, Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days."

The club has not set a formal return date, but such injuries typically require at least nine months of rehabilitation. The player himself took to social media to express his heartbreak over the situation, revealing the mental toll of the injury. "Not much time has passed, yet one thought keeps circling in my head: why me? I never held anything back," Kvaratskhelia shared on Instagram.