PSG boss Galtier reveals why Messi asked to be substituted after scoring stunner against Benfica in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has explained why Lionel Messi asked to be taken off against Benfica.

Messi scored a stunner

Asked to go off late on

Manager plays down injury worries

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi scored a brilliant goal in PSG's 1-1 Champions League draw at Benfica on Wednesday but was taken off after 81 minutes and headed straight for the dressing room. Manager Galtier explained after the game why the Argentina international was replaced by Pablo Sarabia and has played down fears the forward has suffered an injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He gestured saying he wanted to be substituted," he told RMC Sport. On the last play, he felt tired. He came off because he was tired and a fresh team-mate was a lot more interesting at that moment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has been in superb form for PSG this season and was once again crucial against Benfica. The Argentina international scored his eighth goal of the campaign to preserve his team's unbeaten start to the season. Messi has started all of PSG's games so far in 2022-23 so it's little surprise to hear he is tired.

DID YOU KNOW? Messi's goal against Benfica saw him become the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG head to Reims on Saturday in Ligue 1 and then face Benfica again in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.